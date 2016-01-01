Dr. Sokoya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD
Overview
Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Sokoya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-1000
- 2 1360 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 201B, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-3361
-
3
Andrew Diamond MD1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3900, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 475-3361
-
4
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-3361
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokoya?
About Dr. Fiyin Sokoya, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255774998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokoya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokoya works at
Dr. Sokoya has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokoya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.