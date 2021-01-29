Dr. Moez Pirmohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirmohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moez Pirmohamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moez Pirmohamed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.
Moez L. Pirmohamed MD LLC7 Post Office Rd Ste B, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 843-0552
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
absolutely outstanding! The office supporting him is wonderful, very easy to work with, and he did a great job on the procedure, but also communicating before, during and after. Clear, to the point, with empathy. HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM!
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871606889
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
Dr. Pirmohamed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirmohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirmohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirmohamed has seen patients for Duodenitis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirmohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirmohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirmohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirmohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirmohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.