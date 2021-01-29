Overview

Dr. Moez Pirmohamed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.



Dr. Pirmohamed works at Moez L. Pirmohamed MD LLC in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenitis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.