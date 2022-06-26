Overview

Dr. Moez Khorsandi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Khorsandi works at Moez Khorsandi DO in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.