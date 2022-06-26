Dr. Moez Khorsandi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorsandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moez Khorsandi, DO
Overview
Dr. Moez Khorsandi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Khorsandi works at
Locations
-
1
Moez Khorsandi, DO, FACOS1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 408, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khorsandi?
Dr Khorsandi is a doctor with a beautiful smile kind word and remedy for us all
About Dr. Moez Khorsandi, DO
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316987050
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Bi-County Community Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khorsandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khorsandi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khorsandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khorsandi works at
Dr. Khorsandi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khorsandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khorsandi speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorsandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorsandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khorsandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khorsandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.