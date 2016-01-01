Overview

Dr. Moethu Win, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their fellowship with Elmhurst Hospital Center



Dr. Win works at Florida Heart Institute in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Unstable Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.