Dr. Moeen Din, MD
Overview
Dr. Moeen Din, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Locations
Sonoran Eye Care and Aesthetics Inc400 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 638-5553
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm1260 S Campbell Ave, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 638-5553
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm1209 W Target Range Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 638-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Din listened to my peripheral neuralgia symptoms and explained my options clearly. The two OTC supplements he recommended already are producing improvements—reducing foot pain and burning. Finally, I have found the right specialist.
About Dr. Moeen Din, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Din has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Din accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Din has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Din has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Din on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Din. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Din.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Din, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Din appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.