Dr. Moeen Abedin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moeen Abedin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Abedin works at
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road1701 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7550
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Perfection all around in the office and for/ during my ablation for svt. Handpicked specialized w particular training of the unit staff at Del Sol by Dr Abedin. Incredible! Out patient procedure. Great Experience!! The procedure cured me! ??
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841403946
- John Hopkins University
- University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center
