Overview

Dr. Modupe Sokunbi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sokunbi works at Nacogdoches Pediatrics in Nacogdoches, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.