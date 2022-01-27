Overview

Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Idowu works at Practice in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.