Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD

Hematology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Idowu works at Practice in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Cancer Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2900, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-3961
  2. 2
    Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic
    5550 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-3961
  3. 3
    UT Physicians Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
    1200 Binz St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-5660
  4. 4
    University of Texas Medical Foundation
    6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 500-6764
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr.Idowu is a very caring, loving and patient physician. Very Compassionate and knowledgeable of her profession. She takes time and will search diligently to make sure you are getting her best. I see her in multiple clinics and recommend her to anyone. I have moved out of Houston but will continue to use her as my Hematologist even if I have to pay out of pocket. Her staff are also kind, patient and caring. Thanks Dr. Idowu for all you do for your patients and the community.
    — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD
    About Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407048267
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

