Dr. Idowu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD
Overview
Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Idowu works at
Locations
1
Memorial Hermann Cancer Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3961
2
Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic5550 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (713) 704-3961
3
UT Physicians Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center1200 Binz St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 486-5660
4
University of Texas Medical Foundation6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-6764Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Idowu is a very caring, loving and patient physician. Very Compassionate and knowledgeable of her profession. She takes time and will search diligently to make sure you are getting her best. I see her in multiple clinics and recommend her to anyone. I have moved out of Houston but will continue to use her as my Hematologist even if I have to pay out of pocket. Her staff are also kind, patient and caring. Thanks Dr. Idowu for all you do for your patients and the community.
About Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407048267
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Idowu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Idowu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Idowu has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Idowu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idowu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idowu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.