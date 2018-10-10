Overview

Dr. Modini Liyanage, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westland, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Liyanage works at Wayne Medical in Westland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.