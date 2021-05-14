See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Modhi Gude, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Modhi Gude, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Andhra Univ

Dr. Gude works at Access Endocrine Thyroid and Diabetes Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Access Endocrine Thyroid and Diabetes Center
    Access Endocrine Thyroid and Diabetes Center
6001 NW 120th Ct Ste 6, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 681-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease

Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Thyroiditis
Hashimoto's Disease
Adrenal Insufficiency
Female Infertility
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
VAP Lipid Testing
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Disease
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder
Hypercalcemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pituitary Tumor
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 14, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Gude. He listens carefully to complaints, concerns, and symptoms. He explains possible diagnoses and the process to narrow down to what needs treatment. He shows graphs of lab results over time to track the effects of treatment. The staff members are compassionate and efficient. All of them demonstrate that they care for their patients.
    Bill L. — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Modhi Gude, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346272523
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andhra Univ
    Residency
    • St Clare's Hosp-Nyu Sch Med
    Internship
    • King George Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Modhi Gude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gude accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gude works at Access Endocrine Thyroid and Diabetes Center in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gude’s profile.

    Dr. Gude has seen patients for Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Gude. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

