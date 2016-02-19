See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital and Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Mahmud works at CardioVascular Specialists in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Specialists LLC
    618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 101, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 475-0502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center
  • Hocking Valley Community Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2016
    I was skeptical at first being recent qamar patient and all, i was nervous about having a new cardiologist. He has a great personality and sense of humor. His medical assistant is great too. She has handled all of my questions and problems prompltyly. Its safe to say im quite pleased with my cardiologist team.
    Elizabeth in Lancaster, Ohio — Feb 19, 2016
    About Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558466227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmud works at CardioVascular Specialists in Lancaster, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mahmud’s profile.

    Dr. Mahmud has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

