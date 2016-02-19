Overview

Dr. Mobusher Mahmud, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Mahmud works at CardioVascular Specialists in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.