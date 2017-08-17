Dr. Moben Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moben Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Moben Mirza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Medical Center
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
2
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (785) 312-4143Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
4
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
5
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
6
Truman Inpatient Psych Unit2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (337) 706-1545Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
7
Westside Medical1608 E Evergreen St Ste A, Cameron, MO 64429 Directions (816) 632-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirza is the best urologist I have dealt with. He is very knowledgeable, extremely patient, gentle and understands that his patients are people- not just another number.
About Dr. Moben Mirza, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1447399431
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of New Mexico School Of Medicine-Albuquerque
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirza speaks Spanish and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.