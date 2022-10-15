Overview

Dr. Mobeen Mazhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Mazhar works at Mazhar Mobeen, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.