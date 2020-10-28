Overview

Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Cuero Regional Hospital.



Dr. Choudhri works at Greater Houston Interventional Pain Management in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.