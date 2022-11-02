Dr. Sana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moazzam Sana, MD
Overview
Dr. Moazzam Sana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Locations
Greater Houston Gastroenterology1111 Highway 6 Ste 105, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 491-9779
Greater Houston Gastroenterology4100 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 795-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sana is very attentive to my needs as a patient.
About Dr. Moazzam Sana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326207341
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology

