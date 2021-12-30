Overview

Dr. Moazzam Habib, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Habib works at Moazzam W Habib MD in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.