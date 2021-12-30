Dr. Moazzam Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moazzam Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moazzam Habib, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Habib works at
Childrens Dentistry of Indianapolis9240 N Meridian St Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 571-0030
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Habib is a very thorough and thoughtful doctor. I've been seeing him for about 3 years and am grateful he is monitoring my health issues. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
- 37 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ Rw Johnson Med School St Peters Mc
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.