See All Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD

Oncology
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Oliveira works at NW Medical Specialties in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Medical Specialties
    1624 S I St Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Oliveira?

Jul 02, 2017
Dr Oliveria is the best.
Gig Harbor, WA — Jul 02, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oliveira to family and friends

Dr. Oliveira's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Oliveira

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD.

About Dr. Moacyr Oliveira, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235219346
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Ia
Fellowship
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Residency
Medical Education
  • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oliveira works at NW Medical Specialties in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Oliveira’s profile.

Dr. Oliveira has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.