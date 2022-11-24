Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD is a Registered Nurse in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 46 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Schnapp works at
Locations
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 669-5818Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 669-5817Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schnapp takes a real interest in fixing my back pain. I’m just getting started, but I’m very hopeful
About Dr. Moacir Schnapp, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 46 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1043387624
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
- Hospital das Clinicas, Sao Paulo, Brazil
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnapp works at
Dr. Schnapp speaks Portuguese.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.