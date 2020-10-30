Dr. M'Liss Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M'Liss Hogan, MD
Overview
Dr. M'Liss Hogan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
M'liss Hogan, M.D.1431 Ochsner Blvd Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-1106
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Baptist
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hogan was very honest. I went to her for a breast reconstruction appointment. Unfortunately she was unable to help me because my case is very complicated. However, she directed me to another plastic surgeon that could help me. Her staff is very friendly and I really did like her.
About Dr. M'Liss Hogan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255529806
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Plastic Surgery
