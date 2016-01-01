Overview

Dr. Mladen Solar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Solar works at Mladen Solar M.d. PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.