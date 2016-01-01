Dr. Mladen Solar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mladen Solar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mladen Solar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Solar works at
Locations
Mladen Solar M.d. PC116 79th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-4141
Yellow Hook Medical PC7601 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-7000
Maimonides Community Physician Practice Fpp8210 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 331-6600
Gramercy Cardiac Diagnostic Svcs P.c.11014 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 421-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mladen Solar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1780677823
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.