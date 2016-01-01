See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mladen Solar, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mladen Solar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Solar works at Mladen Solar M.d. PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mladen Solar M.d. PC
    116 79th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 745-4141
    Yellow Hook Medical PC
    7601 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-7000
    Maimonides Community Physician Practice Fpp
    8210 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 331-6600
    Gramercy Cardiac Diagnostic Svcs P.c.
    11014 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 421-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mladen Solar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mladen Solar, MD?
    About Dr. Mladen Solar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780677823
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mladen Solar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

