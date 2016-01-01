Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine Inc / Southwestern University and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Damayo works at
Locations
Paradise Behavioral Health25097 Olympia Ave Ste 205, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 347-8341Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Mizyl Damayo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Charleston Division
- Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine Inc / Southwestern University
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damayo has seen patients for Alcohol Withdrawal, Anxiety and Opioid Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
