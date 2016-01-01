Overview

Dr. Mitzie-Ann Davis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Piedmont Physicians in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.