Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitzie-Ann Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitzie-Ann Davis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Breast1279 Highway 54 W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-5710
Piedmont Fayette Hospital1255 Highway 54 W, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitzie-Ann Davis, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1740473735
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
