Overview

Dr. Mitzi Rubin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Family Medicine



Dr. Rubin works at Wellstar Urology in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.