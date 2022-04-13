Dr. Mitzi Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitzi Brock, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitzi Brock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Brock works at
Locations
-
1
Sekine Rasner & Brock of Jacksonville LLC11945 San Jose Blvd Ste 400, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 262-5333
-
2
Sekine Rasner & Brock of Jacksonville LLC13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 2201, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 262-5333
-
3
Baptist South office14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2591, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 262-5333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brock is knowledgeable in her field, and then some. She never ceases to amaze me with her positive attitude and her compassionate bedside manner. And she's funny, which is a bonus for me. It makes my least favorite doctor appointment something to look forward to. I cannot praise Dr. Brock enough in words, but here I am trying.
About Dr. Mitzi Brock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417956970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brock works at
Dr. Brock has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brock speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.