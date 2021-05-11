See All Vascular Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Mitul Patel, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitul Patel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel
    1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 11, 2021
Definely would recommend Dr. Patel. Very nice and takes the time to explain your issues and answer any questions. I feel like I had better care with him for the same procedure I had elsewhere. The office staff are very helpful and accomodating. Has been a pleasure going there.
Mari — May 11, 2021
About Dr. Mitul Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati
NPI Number
  • 1093045197
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
Residency
  • Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
Internship
  • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MED COLL
Undergraduate School
  • University of California at Los Angeles
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mitul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

