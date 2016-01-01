Overview

Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hokkaido U Sch Med.



Dr. Shimmyo works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Color Blindness and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.