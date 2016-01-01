See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hokkaido U Sch Med.

Dr. Shimmyo works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Color Blindness and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4200
    Mitsugu Shimmyo MD PC
    345 E 37th St Rm 203, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 867-5700

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Color Blindness
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Ophthalmology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1902996846
    • Flower Fifth Ave Metro
    • Army Hosp/City Hosp-Elmhurs
    • Hokkaido U Sch Med
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Mitsugu Shimmyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimmyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shimmyo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shimmyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shimmyo works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shimmyo’s profile.

    Dr. Shimmyo has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Color Blindness and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimmyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimmyo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimmyo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimmyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimmyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

