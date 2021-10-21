Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Nejad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stein Eye Institute, Cataract & Refractive Surgery300 Stein Plz Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3462
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nejad?
If you are the sightless nervous about have eye surgery, relax please. I could not be more satisfied with Dr. Nejad, her staff and the outcome of my cataract removal.
About Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023363223
Education & Certifications
- UCLA- Stein Eye Institute
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nejad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nejad works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.