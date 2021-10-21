See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Nejad works at Stein Eye Institute, Cataract & Refractive Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stein Eye Institute, Cataract & Refractive Surgery
    300 Stein Plz Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Nearsightedness
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Examination Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 21, 2021
If you are the sightless nervous about have eye surgery, relax please. I could not be more satisfied with Dr. Nejad, her staff and the outcome of my cataract removal.
Jim Edmondson — Oct 21, 2021
About Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1023363223
Education & Certifications

  • UCLA- Stein Eye Institute
  • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nejad works at Stein Eye Institute, Cataract & Refractive Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nejad’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

