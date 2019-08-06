See All Neurologists in San Jose, CA
Neurology
Dr. Mitra Emami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Iran University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Emami works at Raul Guisado-MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Raul Guisado-MD
    2516 Samaritan Dr Ste K, San Jose, CA 95124
(408) 542-0975
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Good Samaritan Hospital
  Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Parkinsonism
Concussion
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Wada Test
Ataxia
Brain Injury
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Dystonia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tremor
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    Aug 06, 2019
    I've been seeing Dr. Emami for several years and find her thorough, professional and totally dedicated to patient care. I recommend her skill and abilities without reservation. The office staff are also great partners to Dr. Emami's care, though I concur that sometimes getting calls to the pharmacy to approve/extend prescriptions can take a second callback.
    Neurology
    English, Persian
    1720145147
    University Of California
    Frankford Hospital
    Iran University
    Dr. Mitra Emami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Emami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Emami has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Emami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

