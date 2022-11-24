See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Mitra Ehsan, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (30)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitra Ehsan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Ehsan works at Proliance Srgcl Speclst Ovrlk in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Proliance Surgical Specialists At Overlake
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 535, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-1916
    Overlake Medical Clinics
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 550, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 646-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 24, 2022
    I suffered many years with fistula, and I had few surgeries with different doctors, but wasn’t very happy with the outcome. The last surgery I had with Dr. Ehsan was very successful, and haven’t had any issues since then. I highly recommend her if you suffering from any anorectal issues.
    Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Mitra Ehsan, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1053332098
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehsan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehsan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ehsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehsan works at Proliance Srgcl Speclst Ovrlk in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ehsan’s profile.

    Dr. Ehsan has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehsan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehsan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

