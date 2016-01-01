Dr. Mitra Barahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitra Barahimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitra Barahimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
McMurray Medical Building1536 N 115th St Ste 105, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitra Barahimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
