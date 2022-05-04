Overview

Dr. Mitra Afshari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Afshari works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.