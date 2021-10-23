Dr. Neral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mithun Neral, MD
Overview
Dr. Mithun Neral, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Locations
Western Washington Medical Grp3726 Broadway Ste 201, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 317-9119
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett1321 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind and compassionate doctor. Recommend.
About Dr. Mithun Neral, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1699195990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.