Dr. Mithra Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mithra Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-3937
Flaum Eye Strong Memorial Hospital - Optical Shop210 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 273-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent outcome from blepharoplasty. Loved the support girl in the office that coordinated the preparation and scheduling for the surgery.+
About Dr. Mithra Gonzalez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396859682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
