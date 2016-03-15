Overview

Dr. Mithra Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.