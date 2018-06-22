Overview

Dr. Mithilesh Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with New York Methodist Hospital



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.