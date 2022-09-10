Dr. Miteswar Purewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miteswar Purewal, MD is a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Phoenixville Hospital.
Relievus Group9815 Roosevelt Blvd Ste J, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (888) 523-8046Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Relievus700 E Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (888) 523-8554MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Phoenixville Hospital
At my last visit I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Purewal I was a little nervous because it was my first visit since Dr.Puri left who I was seeing for a year.an I found out there was nothing to be nervive about seeing Dr.Purewal he was very understanding of my issues and just by talking to him I believe he will help me .ty relieve us.
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750320461
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Saba University / School of Medicine|Saba University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Purewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Purewal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Purewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Purewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.