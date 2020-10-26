Overview

Dr. Mitesh Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with U Hosp-Geo Wash U



Dr. Shah works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.