Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Locations
Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center8401 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-4600
Iu Health Anticoagulation Center727 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-3450
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-3450
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 353-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is very kind and caring. He is a compassionate doctor who not only listens, he actually hears what I say on an emotional level. When I see Dr. Patel, I always feel better because I feel heard and understood which helps me. I wish more doctors and professionals would be as knowledgeable and empathetic as Dr. Patel
About Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1568880292
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.