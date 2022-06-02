See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mitchell Young, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Young works at Mitchell A Young MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dinorah Zanger Phd Pllc
    1118 Barkdull St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 522-4505

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 02, 2022
Cannot say enough good things about this man but the number one thing is, he saved my son. Enough said. It really doesn't matter how easy it is to schedule, the office environment, or the friendliness of the staff. Those things have nothing to do with his treatment methods. He explains everything quite well. The problem some may have is that he tells them the truth and not only what they want to hear. He's quite compassionate and real.
English — Jun 02, 2022
About Dr. Mitchell Young, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477687937
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
