Dr. Mitchell Wolin, MD
Dr. Mitchell Wolin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The Cntr. for Advanced Eye7 Pointe Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 627-0224
Prisma Health Cross Creek Surgery Center9 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 627-0224
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Dr. Wolin is a fantastic Ophthalmologist. He has been my “Eye Guy” for many years. He explains everything and is never in a hurry. I consider myself lucky to be his patient!!
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
