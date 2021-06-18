See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Ophthalmology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Wolin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wolin works at The Cntr. for Advanced Eye in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Cntr. for Advanced Eye
    7 Pointe Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 627-0224
  2. 2
    Prisma Health Cross Creek Surgery Center
    9 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 627-0224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
Esotropia
Diplopia

Paralytic Strabismus
Esotropia
Diplopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Presbyopia
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Tear Duct Surgery
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Wolin is a fantastic Ophthalmologist. He has been my “Eye Guy” for many years. He explains everything and is never in a hurry. I consider myself lucky to be his patient!!
    About Dr. Mitchell Wolin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457342867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Wolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolin works at The Cntr. for Advanced Eye in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wolin’s profile.

    Dr. Wolin has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

