Dr. Mitchell Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Williamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Williamson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Williamson works at
Locations
-
1
North Georgia Rheumatology Group PC600 Professional Dr Ste 110, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 495-0332
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williamson?
Dr. Williamson has been my doctor for many years. He has always spent time listening to me, helping me understand problems, and always showed concern for his patient. I have the utmost respect for him and his staff. The staff are pleasant and very helpful, calls are returned promptly and efficiently. Unfortunately, healthcare has changed recently and many offices have to rush patients through their appointment. Dr. Williamson never has done that. HE LISTENS! Thank you Dr. Williamson (and staff) for being a great provider of medicine.
About Dr. Mitchell Williamson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1790786473
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.