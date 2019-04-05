Overview

Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.