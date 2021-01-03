Dr. Mitchell Weiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Weiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Weiser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Weiser works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Heart Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiser?
Very professional, empathetic and thorough. Never feel rushed. Consults with my other doctors. Very trustworthy
About Dr. Mitchell Weiser, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1417920836
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiser works at
Dr. Weiser has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.