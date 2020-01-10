Overview

Dr. Mitchell Weinstein, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weinstein works at Eric Fanaee, MD in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.