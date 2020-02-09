Overview

Dr. Mitchell Weikert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Weikert works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.