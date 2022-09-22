Overview

Dr. Mitchell Watanabe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Watanabe works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.