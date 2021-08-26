Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia
Dr. Waskin works at
Locations
The Foot & Ankle Center1465 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6774Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Waskin's treatment of my painful right heel at the Foot & Ankle Center. They took an x-ray, diagnosed the problem, explained options, and treated me in the same visit! I walked out of that one visit feeling better. By the time I drove home, I was able to walk without any pain. Oh yeah, they also showed me stretching exercises I can do at home to prevent the same problem from occurring. Super happy with Dr. Waskin. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528052115
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia
- Foot Surgery
