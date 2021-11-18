Overview

Dr. Mitchell Tasaki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tasaki works at Mitchell N Tasaki MD Inc in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.