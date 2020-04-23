See All Neurosurgeons in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Supler works at Mason Spine Institure in Ocoee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Masson Spine Institute Orlando
    2706 Rew Cir Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 649-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114990553
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Supler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Supler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Supler works at Mason Spine Institure in Ocoee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Supler’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Supler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Supler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Supler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
