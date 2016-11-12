Dr. Mitchell Strominger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strominger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Strominger, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Strominger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Strominger works at
Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6769WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Northern Nevada Lithotripsy1500 E 2nd St Ste 300, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strominger?
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Strominger since she was a year old (she's almost 10 now). During this time he has performed 2 surgeries on her eyes for strabsimus correction and I couldn't have asked for a better physician. Dr. Strominger is knowledgeable, compassionate and amazing with children. By far the best we have encountered.
About Dr. Mitchell Strominger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528026184
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Rochester
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strominger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strominger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strominger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strominger works at
Dr. Strominger has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Eye Infections and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strominger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strominger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strominger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strominger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strominger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.