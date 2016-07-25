See All Dermatologists in Lewes, DE
Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Stickler works at Cape Henolpen Dermatology in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Henlopen & Nanticoke Dermatology PA
    750 Kings Hwy Ste 110, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 644-6401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stickler?

    Jul 25, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr Stickler since 1994. I have had several skin cancer lesions removed and in that amount of time have never had a reason to complain about anything. He has a system where you can come to his office and be seen without an appointment if you are in early and are willing to wait in the waiting room. My whole family now uses him as a result. He has been very easy to work with when I had no insurance and his Medicare billing is the best systemically I have ever seen.
    Billy C in Bethany Beach, DE — Jul 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stickler to family and friends

    Dr. Stickler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stickler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD.

    About Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275597114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stickler works at Cape Henolpen Dermatology in Lewes, DE. View the full address on Dr. Stickler’s profile.

    Dr. Stickler has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stickler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.