Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Stickler works at Cape Henolpen Dermatology in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.